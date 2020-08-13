Stranger Things comic book spin-off suggests potential season 4 storyline for Steve and Robin

With Stranger Things season 4 set to return to filming in September, followers are determined for any clues as to what lies in retailer for our favorite Hawkins residents subsequent collection.

Whereas Netflix has given few hints away, the present’s comic book spin-off might have teased a potential plotline for the upcoming season involving Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica (Priah Ferguson).

Within the comic, Erica begins a aspect enterprise, promoting toxic-looking acid from the Russian lab beneath Hawkins’ mall which she managed to smuggle out throughout season three’s finale. When Dustin finds out what she plans to do, he grabs Steve and Robin with the intention of stopping Erica earlier than it’s too late.

They rapidly be taught that Erica was promoting the mysterious liquid to boost cash for a brand new Dungeons and Dragons set and quash the operation earlier than it will get out of hand. The comic concludes with the foursome taking part in the fantasy board recreation collectively.

Whereas we don’t know whether or not this comic book storyline has any bearing on the scripts for season 4, hopefully it’s hinting at one other on-screen reunion for the fan-favourite gang.

Final collection, viewers noticed Dustin, Steve and new character Robin work collectively to decipher Russian interference that Dustin was choosing up on his walkie talkie. The trio then discovered a Russian lab beneath the Starcourt Mall and enlisted the assistance of Erica, Lucas’s sister, to sneak their means in.

The Stranger Things group had filmed two episodes of the highly-anticipated new collection earlier than COVID-19 shut down manufacturing in March.

Season 4’s premiere date, which was set for early 2021 in line with star David Harbour, has inevitably been pushed again because of the ongoing pandemic, nonetheless manufacturing is ready to restart in September, in line with The Hollywood Reporter.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, however seasons 1-Three at the moment are obtainable on Netflix. Take a look at the most effective collection on Netflix, greatest motion pictures on Netflix or, when you’re trying for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.