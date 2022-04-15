Stranger Things deserves a great video game: Netflix, once and for all change the way you license your brands

The streaming giant treats video games like the great cinema of the 80s and 90s: shame.

You’ll excuse me starting with a book truism: Netflix has changed on-demand entertainment forever. But not for us, the generation of the seventies, eighties or nineties; I speak of the generations of our parents and grandparents, who have found a way of watching television that for them is almost science fiction. I think of my grandmother (get well, yaya) kidnapped, on television, by the bad news of COVID during the last two years and I think that she will be the last generation of elderly tied to the dictatorship of a silly box that its contents and interests prevail over the viewer; the next generation of elders, that of our parents, will be monarchs before the television, and their decision about what they watch and what they don’t watch will mark the content that will continue to come out. After what Netflix has meant for screens around the world, I keep thinking that behind so much modernity hides a great incoherence: the completely outdated vision of the firm with video games.

I wish a Netflix that embraced the video game as it has embraced the ecosystem of series and cinemaAnd no, I’m not talking so much about interesting experiments like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the company’s dalliances with Telltale games, or the recent Quiz; I am talking about the management of the company’s success licenses with second and third division publishers and developers. A good case was that of Narcos, which seemed to burn the license in the hands of the American company and gave it to the first thing they caught to make a boring management video game for mobile phones and a forgettable turn-based strategy title for consoles. The problem? Surely Netflix knew better than anyone that the license had a short run, and that it was better to take the money from any studio that guaranteed a rapid development than to bet on something truly ambitious. Doesn’t it seem like a very old-fashioned license management? Deja vu from Via Domus from Ubisoft’s Lost? But it’s not about Jack’s adventures that I came to talk about today, do you know what really bothers me? Stranger Things.

It has come to mind with the announcement of the fourth season of Stranger Things; With the adventures lived in Hawkins, Indiana, the same thing has been done as with those in Medellín but without so much farlopa: Netflix gives the license to the first freak it finds And if I’ve seen you, I don’t remember. The problem with Stranger Things is that its eighties plot has given wings to the companies that have worked with the brand to rely on pixel-art and more modest adventures with 8 and 16-bit aesthetics and an adventure with Telltale that ended up being cancelled. years ago after the closure of the company after The Walking Dead, the first great success of the developer and GOTY in its day (based on a comic and a television series, by the way). I suppose that any player who has seen the series knows the potential of the brand and would have signed for something much more ambitious than what has been received in recent times, right? especially when Stranger Things is the most versatile franchise for video games that Netflix has in my portfolio without a doubt.

[cita02]Technically, you could do anything with Stranger Things: a prequel to the saga addressing elements prior to those that happened in the series, an action game with eighties overtones in some secret government facility overwhelmed by creatures from the Upside Down, an adventure (quality) graphics with the protagonists or a Survival Horror with scenarios that mix the real and the “unreal” as we have recently seen on The Medium. And they are things that I have thought about in a random way, eh? Do not think that I have been here doing a market study on what the fans of the series would like to play or enjoy the universe of the Duffer brothers. What’s up: I’m having a coffee and snacking on some oatmeal from the Squire. And it may not be the most optimal method of studying a franchise to take it to the territory of the video game, but I also don’t think the Netflix method is at all.

I wish a Netflix that embraced the video game as it has embraced the ecosystem of series and cinema. I wish they were rescued ambitious transmedia concepts like those who tried to unite the animation of the Animatrix, the movie Matrix Reloaded and the video game Enter the Matrix in the early 2000s without any kind of complex and open face to enlarge and enrich the same universe. Can you imagine the impact of experiencing the appearance of a certain animated character from Clone Wars in one of the recent live-action Star Wars series on Disney + with a memorable character from a video game in the saga? I want to live that! And I think that our industry, with its unquestionable importance in the entertainment industry, could do it if companies believed and supported quality more than immediate results. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be something that happens any time soon watching Netflix Games, but let me fantasize about a great Stranger Things video game on my console and cover me up, it’s cool.

More about: Stranger Things, TV series and video games and Netflix.