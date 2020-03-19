Stranger Things filming hiatus is “bittersweet”, says producer

Stranger Things four govt producer and director Shawn Levy has revealed how he and Netflix got here to the “bittersweet” choice to halt filming owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I used to be having telephone calls with Netflix whereas directing takes and blocking scenes,” Levy advised Selection.

“We shared the information with our forged and crew that we might be pausing manufacturing out of an abundance of warning. There have been no sick crew members, nobody was exhibiting signs, however it appeared like the precise factor to do.”

He added that the choice to postpone filming only a month in was a “bittersweet second,” persevering with that the present “feels familial for everybody” concerned in manufacturing.

“Once you’re capturing, you create this micro society, this group. You’re conscious of the world past, however in all of my years directing and producing, I’m laborious pressed to provide you with any comparisons for this really world scenario,” Levy added.

The announcement that manufacturing on the sci-fi sequence can be suspended got here simply over a month since Stranger Things dropped the trailer for its fourth season, which noticed the hotly-anticipated return of a beloved sequence character…

The present additionally launched a fun-filled video at first of March, that includes forged members assembling for a desk learn.