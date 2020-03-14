Stranger Things Production Shut Down for Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Concerns



Netflix has launched that it’s shortly shutting down manufacturing for its genuine movement footage and shows to reduce the unfold of coronavirus.

Your entire streaming massive’s scripted television and film duties in america and Canada will cross on hiatus for 2 weeks. Built-in in these productions is Stranger Points, which was as soon as in the midst of filming its fourth season.

The Warner Bros. Television Employees launched a commentary regarding the state of affairs:

“With the swiftly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of warning, Warner Bros. Television Employees is halting manufacturing on a couple of of our 70-plus sequence and pilots lately filming or about to start out. There have been no confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 on any of our productions, nevertheless the effectively being and safety of our workers, casts and crews stays our greatest priority. Proper via this time, we will proceed to use the guidance of the Amenities for Sickness Preserve watch over along with native officers and public effectively being execs in each city the place our productions are primarily based completely.”

Warner Bros. TV is a long way from the one studio putting a halt to manufacturing as all NBC, Amazon, FX, and Apple TV+ sequence are taking a break from filming as well.

AMC has moreover stopped manufacturing on Fear the Strolling Lifeless Season 6, until a minimal of the week of April 13, while pre-production on Season 11 of The Strolling Lifeless has moreover been delayed for a month, although the writers’ room continues to be full of life and dealing on scripts.

Within the meantime, here’s a quick take a look at the entire thing we find out about Stranger Points: Season 4.

