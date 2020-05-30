Stranger Things Season 4: 8 Major Questions We Still Have

Season Three of Stranger Things came about in the summertime of 1985, so the belief is subsequent season will choose up after that. There was a few one yr time soar between Season 2 and three, so maybe Season Four will choose up in 1986? Manufacturing shutdowns might push the yr ahead a bit although, if solely as a result of these “youngsters” don’t get any youthful. Fortunately, Season Three came about the summer season earlier than the youngsters went into highschool, so at the least there will not be any youngsters near maturity nonetheless posing at eighth graders.