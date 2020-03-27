Stranger Things season 4 release in early 2021 will “probably” be pushed back

Chief Jim Hopper might be alive, and Hawkins protected, from the Demogorgon – however all isn’t nicely in the world of Stranger Things. As a result of in turning the remainder of the planet Upside Down, the coronavirus pandemic will additionally probably delay the release date of season 4.

Whereas it was beforehand reported manufacturing on the Netflix sequence had halted because of the illness, David Harbour (who performs Hopper) has now introduced the release will “most likely” additionally be delayed.

Collaborating in an Instagram Q&A together with his followers, Harbour revealed the brand new season “was supposed to come back out early subsequent 12 months”, including the release date would “most likely be pushed back” in wake of the virus, though couldn’t guess how far.

Harbour’s different huge mission, Marvel’s Black Widow, has been delayed by coronavirus as nicely. The actor was set to star in The Avengers prequel – which follows the titular Russian super-spy performed by Scarlett Johansson – because the fatherly however flawed Pink Guardian.

But regardless of the unhealthy information, we are able to relaxation assured Harbour will undoubtedly be making a return to Stranger Things. Though Chief Hopper was apparently killed after Joyce destroyed the important thing to the Upside Down in the season three finale, the character appeared in a teaser earlier this 12 months, which was set in a Russian jail camp.

Alongside the video, Netflix revealed: “He’s imprisoned removed from house in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, the place he will face risks each human…and different. In the meantime, back in the States, a brand new horror is starting to floor, one thing long-buried, one thing that connects all the things…”

In different phrases, one thing completely horrible is on its means. And who is aware of, perhaps a delay will even heighten the suspense…