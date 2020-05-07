Stranger Things season 4 to feature “big reveal” about Jim Hopper’s past

By now it’s no secret that Jim Hopper, Hawkins’ favorite Demogorgon-destroying cop, didn’t truly die within the finale of Stranger Things 3. Nevertheless, though that shock was spoilt by a season 4 teaser earlier this yr, seems the present is hiding one other massive secret about the police chief.

That’s in accordance to Hopper actor David Harbour, who has promised a “massive, big reveal” about his character’s backstory within the present’s subsequent run. And seems we’ve already been gifted some main clues about what that is.

Talking at Liverpool Comedian Con (held early March) in a video which lately surfaced on-line, Harbour introduced up the packing containers Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) finds in his attic labelled ‘Dad’, ‘Vietnam’ and ‘New York’.

“There are these three issues that we’ve established within the season that if we don’t repay, it signifies that they’re unhealthy writers. And the Duffer brothers are superb writers,” he mentioned. “I do know particularly that in season 4 we will provide you with a giant, big reveal about Hopper’s backstory.”

Habour added: “I’m so excited about revealing this facet of the character. It’s one of many issues that I’ve recognized for the reason that first body of the primary shot, and we haven’t expressed it but. And eventually, we’re gonna categorical it in a giant means.

“It’s my favorite factor about him that you simply guys don’t know about him but, however it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and Dad. And I’m actually excited for you guys to know extra about that, and it relates, after all, to issues he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and issues like that.”

So what’s going to the reveal be? Will Hopper have already got some Chilly Battle connections? May his father have been concerned within the present’s mysterious MKUltra-style experiments? Or will we be taught that Hopper was truly Black Widow’s Pink Guardian?

Regardless of the reply, we’ll have some time earlier than we discover out: the Netflix collection has suspended filming amid the coronavirus disaster. As Harbour beforehand revealed in an Instagram Q&A, the brand new season “was supposed to come out early subsequent yr”, including the discharge date would “in all probability be pushed again” in wake of the pandemic, though couldn’t guess how far.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, however seasons 1-Three is now obtainable on Netflix. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.