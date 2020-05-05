Stranger Things star: season 4 will be “a lot scarier than prior years”

Stranger Things‘s star Joe Keery has mentioned that collection 4 of the Netflix sci-fi collection is “a lot scarier” than earlier collection.

Chatting with Complete Movie journal final week, the 28-year-old mentioned that the upcoming season is “fairly superb”.

“The Duffer brothers have actually executed it once more,” he mentioned.

“I feel that this 12 months — and I do know I say this each single 12 months — however that is positively going to be a lot scarier than prior years, as a result of final 12 months was fairly darkish,” he continued.

Keery is presently selling new video game-inspired movie Free Man, through which he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. The motion comedy can also be directed by Shawn Levy, producer of Stranger Things.

Keery additionally spoke about his iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit, which he spent nearly all of collection three sporting whereas Steve labored on the ice cream store alongside Robin (Maya Hawke).

“I do know that costume served its goal and I’m glad to retire it [laughs]. Do I’ve it at house for Halloween? I don’t, sadly. They received’t let me have that one. Someday!” Keery mentioned.

Sequence three of the collection ended with the gang defeating the thoughts flayer and Joyce closing the gate to the the wrong way up and seemingly killing Hopper within the course of. Nonetheless, the finale teased that Hopper could the truth is nonetheless be alive, with a jail cell guard in a Russian laboratory referring to somebody off-screen as “the American”.

A premiere date for Stranger Things’s fourth collection has not but been set, as filming for the season was halted in March as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Though manufacturing is presently up within the air, Netflix launched a video of the collection 4 desk learn for keen viewers in March.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, however seasons 1-Three is now accessible on Netflix