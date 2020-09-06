‘Strategy for lockdown was not right, GDP may lose Rs 20 lakh crore this year’

new Delhi: On the question of about one-fourth of the decline in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said that this loss is due to the lack of a nationwide lockdown strategy. He estimates that the economy may suffer a loss of Rs 20 lakh crore in the current financial year. Garg said that the spread of the corona virus epidemic did initially slow down, but the economy suffered more. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

Garg believes that the economic situation will be able to return to normal only by the fourth quarter (January-March 2021), till then the total GDP of the country due to Kovid-19 and its effects is 10–11 per cent i.e. about 20 lakh crore rupees. Must have been done In a special conversation on the economy related issues, the former administrative officer suggested that by improving the Self-Dependent India Package, it should be used to reach more and more micro and small enterprises and to help the unemployed laborers specially. Also, there is a need to work on a strategy to increase government investment in the infrastructure sector.

Garg said, "When the lockdown was imposed, the virus was just beginning in the country. Lockdown slowed its spread at that time, did not spread much faster, but the economy has suffered more due to the state of the country during this period. "He said that the speed of virus spread has increased after the removal of lockdown. But 'it would have been better if efforts had been made to curb the epidemic without compromising the economy.'

The former finance secretary said that the size of the economy could be reduced by 10 to 11 percent in the current financial year. After a decline of 23.9 percent in the first quarter, the decline may be 12 to 15 percent in the second quarter, 4 to 5 percent in the third quarter. The situation may go back to normal in the fourth quarter. Overall, GDP may be reduced by 10 to 11 percent in 2020–21. That means, if we talk about the figures, there will be a decrease of 20 lakh crore rupees. 'A fall in GDP means a decrease in everyone's income. Reducing income reduces spending and loss of economic activity. " In the Budget papers for the year 2020-2021, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was Rs 2,04,42,233 crore in the last financial year (2019-20). Has been revised to approximate.

Garg said that micro-small scale industries have suffered a major setback due to the lock-down. There are around 7.5 crore micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) in total. They should be helped. Only 40- 45 lakhs are getting the benefit of the schemes introduced under self-reliant India. There is a large section in MSME which is still untouched, the government should give them direct grant.

Garg said, “The second category is about 10-12 million workers who have no work, no employment, they should be helped.” He said that as part of the third part of the strategy – the government should take care of the overall economy. To increase further, capital expenditure should be increased in various infrastructural areas. Policy problems are coming in many areas and they should be removed. ‘Capital investment has come down drastically in the first quarter, attention should be paid to it.’ Garg, a 1983-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was Finance Secretary from March to July 2019. In the first full budget presented in July 2019 of the second term of the Modi government, he came into the discussion about the proposal of ‘Savren Bonds’. Due to the government’s disgrace on this issue, he was removed from the Finance Ministry and sent to the Ministry of Power, after which he took voluntary retirement.

On the question of whether demonetisation will still have an impact on the economy, Garg said, “I don’t think the impact of demonetisation is still there.” The effect of demonetisation was temporary. There was a large share of informal activities in the economy. Most of the payment has been done in cash. Demonetisation had a huge impact on the informal economy of around 25 to 30 percent. But one of the implications of this was that a lot of business in the unorganized sector started in the organized sector and the transactions were converted into formal systems. Thus the effect of demonetisation has been temporary. Economic growth has improved in the years following demonetisation. “