Stray breaks all Annapurna records on Steam with a surprising number of players

The BlueTwelve Studio title has enjoyed success in its first hours on sale on the Valve platform.

There was a desire for Stray and, although the title has been promoted by PlayStation, PC gamers also knew, and very well, that it was launching on Steam. The game of BlueTwelve Studio y Annapurna Interactive It was the most desired of the platform before its launch and, now that it has been released, we know why.

And it is that, according to official Steam statistics, Stray has accumulated great success on its first day on the Valve platform, with a peak 62,963 concurrent players in the first hours for sale. That places it among the 20 most played titles in the store, something very striking for a game aimed at one player and developed by a modest team.

Has registered more than 60,000 concurrent playersObviously, these more than 60,000 simultaneous users have made Stray Annapurna’s most successful title. If we compare with the rest of the figures collected Benji Salesthe publisher’s other games don’t come close to Stray: Twelve Minutes pulled in just over 8,000, Outer Wilds hit 7,936, and Neon White came in at 3,227.

As we say, Stray was launched this Tuesday, July 19, and is available on both PC and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, although owners of any of these consoles who pay PS Plus Extra or Premium can enjoy the game at no additional cost. as part of subscription.

If you want to know how our experience with the game has been, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Stray that Alejandro Pascual has prepared for 3DJuegos.

