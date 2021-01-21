Stray Children’ Felix And Hyunjin Talk About Pushing Gender Boundaries With Fashion + Their Growing Popularity

In a latest interview and pictorial for Enviornment Homme Plus journal, Stray Children’ Felix and Hyunjin shared their ideas on trend and their targets for the long run.

After posing for the journal’s February situation in various glamorous appears to be like, Hyunjin commented, “I immersed myself within the shoot whereas imagining I had turn out to be somebody from the nineteenth century. Posing for pictorials makes me actually blissful. I feel it’s just like performing on stage whereas dropping your self within the music.”

In the meantime, Felix shared, “I feel it’s cool when a male mannequin pulls off feminine clothes very well or sports activities eye-catching hair and make-up. Personally, I like trend that transcends boundaries and creativeness.”

When requested in regards to the spectacular reputation of Stray Children’ latest releases, significantly their newest title tracks “God’s Menu” and “Again Door,” Hyunjin humbly remarked, “We nonetheless have a protracted solution to go. To date, I feel we’ve taken about our first step or so.”

“We’re all working actually onerous whereas wanting forward in direction of the identical aim,” continued Hyunjin. “We’re making efforts to maneuver ahead, step-by-step, extra rapidly and extra exactly.”

Felix added, “My high precedence is for our complete group to be blissful and wholesome, however we do have ambitions. Whereas being per our actions, I can really feel that we’ve began to get a extra passionate response from our followers, which makes me blissful.”

Supply (1)