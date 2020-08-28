Stray Children’ “God’s Menu” Becomes Their 1st MV To Reach 100 Million Views

Stray Children has impressed with their new YouTube milestone!

On August 27 at about 6:08 p.m. KST, the group’s “God’s Menu” music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. That is roughly two months and 10 days since its launch on June 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

“God’s Menu” is their first music video to realize the feat. That is the title observe from their newest album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), which set new private achievements for the group, corresponding to setting a brand new file for the variety of inventory pre-orders and topping iTunes charts all over the world.

Congratulations to Stray Children!

Take a look at a video of the group expressing their gratitude:

Watch the “God’s Menu” music video once more under!

Editor’s be aware: The period of time it took for the video to succeed in 100 million views has been corrected.