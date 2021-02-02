Stray Children’ Han Apologizes After Controversy Over Past Lyrics

Stray Children’ Han has written an apology following an issue over his previous lyrics.

On February 2, a submit titled “Idol Group Member Past Racism Controversy” was uploaded on a web based neighborhood. The submit said that there was an issue over racist lyrics in a rap video uploaded by an idol once they had been in center college. The controversy grew, and Han was recognized because the idol who had written the lyrics. Among the many allegations, the idol was accused of utilizing what have been described as racial slurs and different derogatory feedback. Many individuals known as for him to apologize over the lyrics.

Later that day, Han posted a letter of apology, with the next English model included:

Hi there, that is Stray Children HAN. First, the lyrics I wrote round 2013 after I was 13 years outdated have prompted nice concern to followers and lots of others. With none excuse, that is fully my fault. I sincerely apologize. I wrote the inappropriate lyrics with solely the one considered eager to rap throughout my irresponsible, youthful days. I apologize for hurting so many individuals with the lyrics written with out pondering sufficient. As a consequence of this incident, I used to be capable of assume deeply whereas studying feedback that many had left, in addition to the lyrics I wrote up to now.

The rationale why I selected to turn out to be a singer was so I might categorical myself by way of music and join with many individuals. Due to this, I really feel drastically ashamed of myself for writing such lyrics up to now.

As I totally perceive that such conduct can’t be excused merely due to younger age, I’ll replicate upon my actions deeply. I’ll all the time cherish the love and help despatched by followers globally and can turn out to be somebody who stands on stage with a righteous coronary heart. As soon as once more, I sincerely apologize to all of those that I’ve scarred on account of my previous conduct.

Supply (1)