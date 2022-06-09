Stray confirms physical edition for PS5 and extras to enjoy the adventure of the cat and his cyberpunk world

The game will launch on July 19 and will be included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogues.

It’s hard to forget a cat game in a cyberpunk city, and that’s why Stray has caught the interest of quite a few gamers. The developers of it, BlueTwelve Studio, have confirmed a release in PC, PS4 y PS5but it will be this last platform that, for the time being, will have a physical version.

The physical edition of PS5 includes 6 cards with art from the gameiam8bit, those responsible for this edition, have confirmed the news through a publication on Twitter. Beyond this, the company will also include a set of 6 cards with game art, which will allow us to admire the world in which the adorable protagonist lives through a different lens. No further details about this version have emerged, so we will be attentive to the company’s social networks in case they announce a release date that is unmarked from the digital premiere.

Stray resorts to the classic combination of action and adventure to present us with a most particular adventure. Controlling a cat, we will have to go through the dangerous alleys of a futuristic city, flee from the threats lurking in the streets and solve an enigma that will allow us to escape from this mysterious city.

As for its digital version, Stray has planned its launch for the next July 19, as confirmed by PlayStation in its latest State of Play. In addition, it is important to note that the work of BlueTwelve Studio has been chosen to enlarge the catalogs of PS Plus Extra y Premiumso we will have access to this feline adventure through the new service of the Japanese company.

