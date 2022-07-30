Stray, God of War Ragnarok, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

After a June full of announcements and releases, July has left us breathing, but there have also been big headlines such as the date of God of War: Ragnarok and the occasional premiere of great reviews that bets to be remembered by the public. We review this and more in the best of the month.

The summer months are not usually very favorable times for the video game industry, with the big companies reserving their cards for the Christmas campaign. In addition, after a June full of announcements, trailers and surprises, the current situation puts the brakes on waiting for an August where the GamesCom will give us much to talk about again. Thus, July has been a quiet month, but that does not mean that we have not had anything to highlight, far from it.

Without going any further, and after a long silence, PlayStation confirmed the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, denying those who spoke of a possible delay to 2023. Unfortunately, some delays did have to be reported, such as the of Warhammer 40K: Darktide and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. On the announcement side, a lack of big events doesn’t have to mean highly anticipated games won’t be shown. We had gameplay of The Last of Us: Part 1, and the premiere of FIFA 23 was also announced along with a string of great news for what will be, if nothing else fixes it now, the last release of the saga in its current name.

And what could we play? Well, Nintendo Switch users had a very good month with titles like LIVE A LIVE y Xenoblade Chronicles 3, this last candidate for everything due to the good reception it has received from the specialized press. But perhaps we also have to stay with a couple of phenomena in social networks. On the one hand we have Stray, which made it clear how fun and charming an adventure starring a cat can be. And on the other we have MultiVersus, which despite not yet having been officially launched, generated records for Warner Bros. with its open beta.

Platforms: PC, Xbox / By: Interior/Night

As Dusk Falls is a story in which we choose the answers and make the decisions of a series of characters whose lives spiral into chaos and self-destruction in a small town in Arizona. Its story hooks from beginning to end and keeps the player interested as we discover both the outcome of the events and the past scenes that have brought them to the present moment. It is well written and has enough sensitivity to show with skill and rhythm while making us reflect once the console is turned off. In addition, it is a work whose ramifications can lead to very different outcomes and that allows you to explore them through its decision trees, and in turn offers the possibility of playing locally, online or by streaming so that these Decisions are voted on by all players. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch / Por: Herobeat Studios

Endling is a survival game not suitable for the most sensitive, but it hides a much-needed message. Translating it from the perspective of this mother fox and her cubs of hers, struggling to survive in a world more hostile than the hand of man, Herobeat shows without the need to judge with words the consequences of a society without control. With only a couple of objectives, eat and sleep (that is, survive), the Barcelona studio achieves an intense story that involves the player more than it seems at first glance. It could have been taken further systemically, giving more agency to the actions and the free exploration of the stage, but more could not be done when it came to conveying the harsh and disheartening emotions that the work seeks. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch / Por: Monkey Craft

The platforms that the charismatic Klonoa gives us are still entertaining and fun in current times despite the time that has elapsed since its original launch on PS1 (1997) and PS2 (2001). Both remakes respect the playable essence of the originals, add the odd relevant innovation and monopolize a very obvious facelift, being a quite attractive title for fans of the genre and retro in particular. Obviously they are not surprising under any circumstances, but the two adventures that are part of this Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series exude sympathy and fun.

Platforms: Switch / By: Hitbox

Live A Live was not the most demanded JRPG, and less to receive a remake as exemplary as the one made for Nintendo Switch. However, for that very reason I think you should give it a try. It has a unique roleplaying proposal, with 8 most interesting stories, each one with a particular playable structure. The duration is short for an RPG, it is not very difficult to overcome and some chapters are more interesting than others, but if you want something different, with originality and a most stimulating and inspired pixel-art section, do not hesitate, because here you will find a highly recommended game. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series, Switch / Por: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Madison has its little things: the animations are a bit questionable, some puzzles are not very well justified at a narrative and gameplay level, and it resorts to jump scares too often, which sometimes goes against its incredible base of psychological horror. However, its staging is brutal, the house in which the action takes place gives off a bad vibe like few locations in video games, and the plot is followed with great interest, since it draws from movies like Hereditary or The Babadook, with everything that theme of infernal possession. I don’t think it will go down in history as a first-person horror cult work, since it’s very unoriginal, but I do know that it’s one of the titles that has scared me the most in recent years. If you want to have a really bad time, and you don’t mind its short duration (4-5 hours) or its zero replayability, it won’t disappoint you. It only intends to be scary but boy if it succeeds.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch / Por: Torus Games

To say that Matchpoint: Tennis Championships excels in gameplay might be saying a lot, but it is functional and fun as a racket simulator. However, the hunger for a tennis video game speaks more than the head: the Torus video game is far from what we could expect from the virtual recreation of one of the most followed and played sports on the planet. Its visual and sound staging is absolutely mediocre, with a few licensed tennis players of doubtful resemblance to their real namesakes and far from the more modest graphic standards of the last generation. Unable to take advantage of new platforms, it inadequately rounds out the product with a noticeable lack of overall content. The tennis fan deserves more. -NOT RECOMMENDED-

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation / Por: BlueTwelve Studio

Stray is a game with a unique personality. Captivating and endearing. BlueTwelve has managed to bring a cat to life and also give the player the possibility to control it in an intuitive and precise way, allowing him to observe every corner of this futuristic and decadent city from a perspective as fresh as that of a cat. Graphically it is admirable in every corner and has a superb animation work, but it is not just a pretty package: it hides mechanics that seek variety rather than deepening its systems, presenting open and linear environments, moments of exploration and action, scenes stealth and puzzle. All well structured to always leave you wanting more and allowing those who want to go deeper to do so through a series of secondary activities. His story also goes beyond the search for the family of our lost cat; this is no longer an excuse to find out what has happened in this fascinating world. One of the freshest proposals of the year. —RECOMMENDED—

Platforms: Nintendo Switch / By: Monolith Soft

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is just what can be asked of a new installment: it collects the attributes of its predecessors and enhances them with a memorable story, an exemplary battle system and an exploration that lasts for nearly a hundred hours of gameplay. The change of record with respect to XC2 feels phenomenal to the whole, recovering the seriousness of XC1, while systems such as the chain attack are renewed and others such as the handling of ouroboros are introduced. It is a refreshing reformulation that supposes the “more and better” that was so expected, with the playable and technical quality values ​​so typical of this saga. Do not hesitate: if you like JRPGs, it is a must, and if you are new, it is a good time to become a fan. —RECOMMENDED—

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Switch / Por: IzanagiGames, Inc.

Yurukill has a funny story that works. The game wants to add systems and more systems so it doesn’t seem like “just” a visual novel, but it doesn’t need them. Sometimes it seems that it complexes him to be. If instead of phases of ships, labyrinths, trials, etc., he had preferred to be more cruel with his approach and decisions, the title would have won. But it is also true that, thanks to all of them, Yurukill will become more digestible for those new to this genre. And it also lengthens its duration thanks to extra modes based only on its ship phases. In short, with its pros and cons, we are left with a story that I was glad to enjoy.

