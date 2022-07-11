Stray isn’t out yet, but the cyberpunk cat will get up to two release patches

BlueTwelve Studio fixes include several improvements ahead of the July 19 release.

There is practically a week left for the launch of Stray on PC and PlayStation, which is why we are learning more details about the game from BlueTwelve Studio. We already know that some of his trophies are very characteristic, but now it has been confirmed that updates will have to be installed once the time comes to taste him for the first time.

Since PlayStation Game Sizea usual account in information about PlayStation since they extract it directly from the database, point out that Stray will have two updates to install on release day. In fact, the first was published on the 5th, and the second just four days later.

Improved gameplay, audio or localizationTherefore, those responsible for this cyberpunk world starring a cat have been working on the game until the last moment, adding various improvements and fixes related to gameplay, audio or localization. The approximate weight of the first version will be 5.7 on PlayStation 5 and almost 13 GB on the previous generation, with no PC data available yet.

After a long time of waiting, we will finally attend the launch of Stray next July 19, when it will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC. On Steam it is one of the most anticipated games of the moment, but PlayStation users who pay the Extra or Premium subscription will be able to play it at no additional cost on the renewed PlayStation service.

More about: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio, Patch and Update.