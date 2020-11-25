Stray Kids (*10*) Only K-Pop Artist To Make TIME Magazine’s “The 10 Best Songs Of 2020” List

Stray Kids was the one Okay-pop artist included in TIME journal’s year-end roundup of “The 10 Best Songs of 2020”!

On November 23 native time, TIME journal revealed its annual listing of its picks for the 10 finest songs of the yr, and Stray Kids made the listing for the very first time.

The group’s latest title monitor “Again Door” got here in at No. 8, with the journal praising its distinctive, genre-hopping manufacturing. Raisa Bruner wrote, “There’s not a single musical type it doesn’t exuberantly co-opt, in an suave Frankenstein that’s as catchy as it’s complicated. There are dramatic airhorns, slinky R&B breaks, jazz interludes, a entice refrain, digital beats that will rile up pageant crowds and others extra prone to be present in underground golf equipment.”

She went on, “It’s exhausting to not turn into enraptured by the track’s sheer bravado—each in its multi-layered manufacturing and the brassy power of the eight performers.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

