Stray Kids Announces Official Release Of Songs From Anime OST

Stray Kids shall be releasing the official variations of their songs “TOP” and “SLUMP!”

“TOP” and “SLUMP” have been first previewed because the opening and ending songs for the anime “Tower of God” earlier this yr. Stray Kids shall be releasing the total Japanese model of those songs for his or her debut Japanese album this coming June. The opening and ending songs for the anime even have Korean variations.

On Could 11, Stray Kids introduced that they are going to be releasing a single album with the songs “TOP” and “SLUMP.” The Korean variations of the songs shall be launched on Could 13 at 6 p.m. KST, whereas the English variations shall be launched on Could 20 at 6 p.m. KST.