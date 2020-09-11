Stray Kids Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Repackaged Album

Stray Kids has as soon as once more set a brand new private document for inventory pre-orders!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated primarily based on numerous elements together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

As of September 11, the group’s upcoming repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”) surpassed 300,000 inventory pre-orders. This exceeds Stray Kids’ earlier document of 200,000 inventory pre-orders for his or her studio album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) in June.

“IN生” (“IN LIFE”) will embody 17 songs, all of which the members participated in writing, and the album will likely be launched together with the “Again Door” music video on September 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to Stray Kids, and take a look at the “IN生” teasers right here!