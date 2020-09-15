Stray Kids Delves Into Details Of New Album Idea, Tells Stories About Filming “Again Door” MV, And More

Stray Kids is formally again with a brand new album!

Forward of the discharge of their repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”) and music video for the title monitor “Again Door” on September 14, the group sat down to debate the album.

The members started by discussing the importance of their first repackaged album. Hyunjin commented, “Because it’s our first repackaged album, it’s a brand new form of feeling. I’m actually inquisitive about our followers’ reactions since we included the unit songs from our live performance that our followers have been ready for.” Felix mentioned, “I’m comfortable that we had been in a position to present everybody Stray Kids’ distinctive allure by means of our first studio album ‘GO生’ (‘GO LIVE’). It’s due to everybody’s constructive reactions that we had been in a position to embrace our concepts and opinions on this album with none hesitation.”

The group’s producing unit 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) elaborated on the distinction between “IN生” and their earlier album “GO生,” noting that the repackaged album consists of tracks from “GO生” with an addition of eight new songs.

Changbin defined, “We confirmed off the distinctive coloration of Stray Kids’ music within the earlier album, so on this album we tried to incorporate songs like love songs that may make individuals notice, ‘Stray Kids can do this type of music too.’” Han added, “In ‘GO生,’ we expressed the fearless ambition wanted to plunge into life. ‘IN生’ expresses the varied feelings that unfold once we undergo that life.”

The group then described the title monitor “Again Door,” emphasizing how the monitor invitations the listener to a celebration with its energetic beat. I.N mentioned, “Because it’s the follow-up monitor to ‘God’s Menu,’ we wished to create a extra thrilling vibe in distinction to the highly effective vitality expressed by means of ‘God’s Menu.’”

When requested about what impressed the distinctive lyrics of the monitor, 3RACHA defined that they acquired concepts from issues they noticed and heard of their on a regular basis life. Changbin revealed that each time an thought got here to him, he would write it down earlier than he forgot, whereas Han added that he obtained inspiration from films and dramas.

The members then described their album idea, which makes use of modernized variations of the standard Korean clothes hanbok. When requested to pick their favourite elements of the idea, Hyunjin commented with fun, “I feel my lengthy hair is certainly a focal point. Please take note of it!” Felix identified the members’ varied unconventional hair colours, whereas Seungmin chosen the hanbok outfits, saying that the clothes fits the vibe of the track and the general putting change in all the members’ appearances.

Along with “Again Door,” the group additionally advisable further songs from the album. Lee Know and Hyunjin each advisable “Wow,” a unit monitor with an attractive vibe carried out by the group’s dancers Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix. Changbin advisable 3RACHA’s unit monitor “We Go,” whereas Seungmin advisable his and I.N’s unit monitor “My Universe,” promising that the listener will acquire energy from the honest lyrics. Han and I.N advisable all three of the unit tracks. Felix advisable “Any,” citing the monitor’s chill vibe and rhythm.

Stray Kids then shared some anecdotes from the filming of the music video for “Again Door.” Lee Know revealed, “We used tools like a robotic arm and a movement management digicam to movie, so we had been all actually amazed by that.” Hyunjin commented, “As a substitute of particular person scenes, there have been a variety of group choreography scenes so we needed to preserve coordinating with one another. The way in which the eight of us filmed collectively for such a very long time is essentially the most memorable to me.” He added, “Additionally, the rice muffins and sausage that I ate in the course of filming had been scrumptious!”

The group wrapped up with some heartwarming phrases for his or her followers, often known as STAY. Felix mentioned, “Though we will’t see you all in individual, we’ll at all times be with you thru our music, so let’s get pleasure from it collectively. I’m at all times grateful.”

Seungmin mentioned, “In spite of everything of our laborious work, we’re lastly again with a brand new album and idea! I hope you look ahead to it. We’ll at all times be a gaggle that stays by your aspect and does our greatest.”

Lastly, I.N commented, “The very first thing I need to say is thanks for loving and supporting Stray Kids from wherever you’re. We’ll proceed to point out you what we will do, so please ‘STAY’ with us!”

In case you haven’t already, take a look at the music video for “Again Door” right here!

Supply (1)