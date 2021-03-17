Stray Kids Discusses Their Growth Since Debut, Favorite 2020 Reminiscence, Future Objectives, And More

Following their win from the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, Star Information caught up with Stray Kids to debate the exceptional yr they’ve had, in addition to their plans going ahead.

After congratulating Stray Kids on their award, the interviewer requested them to share any feedback they have been unable so as to add to their acceptance speech. Bang Chan started, “I used to be so disillusioned that our STAY [Stray Kids’ fans] weren’t there, who all the time personally watch our performances. I’m eagerly awaiting the day that this case will get higher and we’re capable of showcase our efficiency in entrance of STAY and plenty of different individuals. More than something, I hope everybody stays wholesome and blissful!”

Changbin commented, “I nonetheless imagine we’re very missing however we’re filling that by working towards and I feel we’re slowly creating. Thanks for watching over us kindly and please sit up for us heaps sooner or later.” Seungmin added, “The reminiscence of us profitable the rookie award at AAA in our debut yr seems like simply yesterday so it’s an honor to obtain one other significant award. We’ll proceed to work exhausting sooner or later in order that we will turn into a cool group that matches this award! Thanks!”

As Seungmin talked about, Stray Kids have gained varied awards at AAA yearly since their debut and have been requested whether or not they’re capable of really feel their very own development. Bang Chan answered, “Though there are occasions the place we’re unable to truthfully really feel whether or not we’re rising or not, we all the time have the mindset of eager to proceed rising and transferring ahead. We’re nonetheless missing, have loads that we need to study, and have lots of new sides we need to exhibit, so I imagine that mindset is de facto necessary.”

Beginning subsequent month, Stray Kids will seem on Mnet’s competitors program “Kingdom.” The interviewer requested the members for his or her targets forward of the present and Lee Know responded, “We are going to work exhausting to convey our picture as is which captures our distinctive coloration.” Han shared, “Along with a brand new picture, we’ll work in the direction of displaying and making an attempt out new challenges. Please give us a number of consideration and help.”

Wanting again on their previous yr, the group mentioned which second was most memorable for them. I.N answered, “I feel our first music present efficiency of ‘God’s Menu‘ was most memorable. I bear in mind us feeling very excited whereas we thought of what our followers would assume.”

As a result of pandemic, there have been few efficiency alternatives and Stray Kids inevitably spent extra time at residence. They mentioned hobbies they picked up throughout this time with Felix explaining, “I prepare dinner every time I’m hungry so I’ve been making an attempt to eat properly. I’m making new meals and baking.”

Concerning their targets and plans for 2021, Changbin shared, “I hope there are extra alternatives for extra individuals to soak up our music and performances. In all these moments, I need to fascinate many individuals. I hope the scenario with COVID-19 rapidly improves as I need to carry out in entrance of STAY.”

To conclude, the members have been requested to ship messages to their followers. Lee Know shared, “Please spend 2021 healthily and fortunately. We are going to work in the direction of changing into a bunch who can repay their followers’ love!”

Changbin continued, “Final yr was a yr the place I actually felt how a lot I missed STAY and I imagine our STAY had that onerous of a time adjusting too. This yr, us Stray Kids will ensure that our STAY are by no means bored so please all the time help and sit up for us.”

Felix commented, “STAY, this yr we’re additionally pondering of displaying new and funky photos of ourselves so please sit up for it and I hope you’ll proceed to help us. I want that all of us don’t get damage, keep wholesome, and may keep collectively fortunately! Keep sturdy!”

Seungmin’s message learn, “Thanks all the time for sending a lot help. We need to turn into a group that reliably provides energy. Keep wholesome this yr and let’s work exhausting collectively!”

Lastly, I.N shared, “STAY, we’ll work exhausting to point out even cooler sides of ourselves and extra spectacular performances sooner or later! We’re all the time so grateful. Our STAY, please keep by our facet for an extended, very long time.”

