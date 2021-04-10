Stray Kids Goes Gold In Japan For 1st Time With “TOP”

Stray Kids has earned their first-ever gold certification in Japan!

As of April 8, Stray Kids’ Japanese single “TOP” has formally been licensed gold by the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) after surpassing 100,000 album gross sales.

Final 12 months, Stray Kids launched “TOP” in three languages—Japanese, Korean, and English—as a part of the OST for the animated sequence “Tower of God.” The group’s RIAJ gold certification is for the Japanese model of the one, which topped each Oricon’s each day and weekly singles charts instantly upon its launch in June 2020.

In line with the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are licensed gold at 100,000 copies offered, platinum at 250,000, and double platinum at 500,000.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their spectacular achievement!

Supply (1)