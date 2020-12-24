Stray Kids Members Share Goals For New 12 months, What They Consider Their Strengths, And More

In a current interview and pictorial with Elle journal, Stray Kids’ Felix, Hyunjin, Bang Chan, and Han mirrored on their current and their future.

When requested what he thought of his private strengths, Han confidently replied, “The truth that I can write songs, and the truth that I can categorical my feelings.”

In the meantime, Bang Chan shared his private philosophy on music. “Attempting new issues musically is vital,” mentioned the Stray Kids chief, “however I additionally assume that [music] shouldn’t really feel too unfamiliar or be an excessive amount of to deal with from a listener’s standpoint.”

When requested to call the second through which he had just lately felt the happiest, Hyunjin confirmed his deep fondness for his bandmates along with his heartwarming response.

The idol revealed, “Once I’m watching TV with all the Stray Kids members in the lounge, I really feel proud whereas wanting on the smiling faces of the opposite members, and it additionally makes me really feel relaxed.”

Lastly, Felix proved that he at all times has Stray Kids’ followers on his thoughts as he shared his New 12 months’s decision for 2021.

Explaining what he hopes to attain within the yr forward, he declared, “I at all times wish to present enchancment to those that are keeping track of us.”

