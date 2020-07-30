Stray Kids Postpones Concerts In Thailand And Indonesia Due To COVID-19

Stray Kids has postponed their concert events resulting from issues relating to COVID-19.

On July 30, JYP Leisure launched an official announcement relating to Stray Kids’ concert events. They wrote, “Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9: Unlock’ scheduled for August 9, 2020 in Bangkok and August 15, 2020 in Jakarta have sadly been postponed as a result of proliferation of COVID-19.”

They continued, “Regardless that we’ve been in search of methods to proceed with the live performance, as a result of international proliferation of COVID-19, it’s troublesome to pursue the live performance any additional. We ask in your understanding as this choice has been made in consideration for the protection of the artists in addition to the viewers and sincerely apologize to all followers who anticipated Stray Kids’ live performance.”

JYP Leisure beforehand postponed and cancelled Stray Kids’ “District 9: Unlock” concert events at numerous different stops world wide.

Stray Kids not too long ago returned with the title observe “God’s Menu” and their first full-length album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), which broke their private first-week gross sales report with 127,930 copies bought. The new album additionally broke the group’s private report for inventory pre-orders, in addition to their private report on the worldwide iTunes charts.

Supply (1) (2)