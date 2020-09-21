Stray Kids Sets New Personal Record For 1st-Week Sales With Latest Album

Stray Kids has added one other report to their rising checklist of accomplishments with their latest album!

In line with Hanteo Chart, the group’s first repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”) offered 233,381 copies within the first week after its launch on September 14, almost doubling the primary week gross sales from their earlier album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), which reached 127,930 copies. The album additionally topped each Hanteo’s album chart for the week of September 14 to September 20 and Gaon’s retail album chart for the week of September 13 via September 19.

“IN生” additionally broke the group’s earlier private report for inventory pre-orders and soared to the highest of iTunes Prime Album charts in no less than 23 completely different nations after its launch. Moreover, the album’s title monitor “Again Door” ranked No. 140 on Spotify’s World Prime 200 chart, with the music video surpassing 40,350,000 views as of 12 p.m. KST on September 21.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

