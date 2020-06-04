Stray Kids Takes No. 1 On Oricon’s Daily Singles Chart With Japanese Version Of “TOP”

Stray Kids has achieved spectacular outcomes with their first Japanese single!

The group made their Japanese debut earlier this yr with the best-of album “SKZ2020,” and their first Japanese single “TOP” was launched on June 3. That is the Japanese model of “TOP,” which Stray Kids launched in three languages for the “Tower of God” animation OST.

On the day by day singles chart dated June 2 of Japan’s largest music statistics web site Oricon, “TOP -Japanese ver.-” ranked No. 1 with estimated gross sales of 20,657.

Along with the Japanese launch, Stray Kids is about to make their Korean comeback with their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) on June 17. The brand new season of their Mnet actuality present titled “Discovering SKZ – God Version” will even premiere on June 24.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Try their “TOP” music video beneath:

