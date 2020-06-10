Stray Kids Takes No. 1 On Oricon’s Weekly Singles Chart With Japanese Version Of “TOP”

Stray Kids topped Oricon’s weekly singles chart!

On June 3, Stray Kids launched their first Japanese single “TOP.” In accordance with Oricon on June 9, Stray Kids achieved gross sales of roughly 37,000 for his or her Japanese single, putting it on the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly singles chart for June 1 to 7.

Stray Kids is the fourth international male artist to prime Oricon’s weekly singles chart with their first single following Jang Geun Suk with “Let me cry,” EXO with “Love Me Proper ～romantic universe～,” and iKON with “DUMB&DUMBER.”

Moreover, Stray Kids additionally topped Japan’s main CD retailer Tower Data’ total singles chart for the primary week of June.

Beforehand, Stray Kids topped Oricon’s each day singles chart for June 2, 3, 5, and 6 with the Japanese model of “TOP.” For June 2, the brand new single ranked the highest three locations with its totally different variations for Tower Data’ each day gross sales chart. Stray Kids additionally ranked No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s Weekly Singles Gross sales for June 15.

On Might 23, the songs “TOP” and “SLUMP” ranked No. 15 and No. 17 for Billboard’s World Digital Tune Gross sales. On Might 30, the songs ranked No. 10 and No. 19 on the identical chart, putting them within the prime 20 for 2 consecutive weeks.

“TOP” and “SLUMP” are from the OST for the animation of the favored webtoon “Tower of God.” 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) participated within the composition, lyrics, and association for the songs, which have been launched in Korean, English, and Japanese.

Along with the Japanese launch, Stray Kids is ready to make their Korean comeback with their first full album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) on June 17. The brand new season of their Mnet actuality present titled “Discovering SKZ – God Version” will even premiere on June 24.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the music video for the Japanese model of “TOP”:

