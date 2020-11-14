Stray Kids Takes No. 2 On Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart With “ALL IN”

Stray Kids grabbed second place on Oricon’s weekly album chart!

The group launched their first Japanese mini album “ALL IN” on November 4, and it contains the title observe of the identical identify.

The album has taken No. 2 on the weekly mixed album chart of Japan’s largest music statistics website Oricon for the week of November 2 to November 8, doing so with 49,532 factors (primarily based on bodily album gross sales, streams, and digital downloads).

Congratulations to Stray Kids!