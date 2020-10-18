General News

Stray Kids To Hold Online Concert On “Past LIVE” Platform In November

October 18, 2020
Mark your calendars: Stray Kids might be taking the digital stage subsequent month!

On October 19 KST, Stray Kids formally introduced their plans to carry an internet live performance entitled “Unlock : GO LIVE IN LIFE.”

The live performance will happen on November 22 at 3 p.m. KST via “Past LIVE,” a brand new on-line efficiency platform launched by SM Leisure and Naver. In addition to quite a few SM Leisure artists, TWICE additionally held their very own on-line live performance on the platform earlier this yr.

Are you excited for Stray Kids’ on-line live performance? Keep tuned for additional particulars!

