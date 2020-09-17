Stray Kids Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With New Repackaged Album

Stray Kids is making a splash on the worldwide iTunes charts with their newest launch!

On September 14 at 6 p.m. KST, Stray Kids made their highly-anticipated return with “IN生” (“IN LIFE”), the repackaged model of their first studio album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), and its accompanying title observe “Again Door.”

Inside hours of its launch, Stray Kids’ music video for “Again Door” was trending at No. 1 worldwide on YouTube, and it later went on to rack up 10 million views in simply 28 hours—a private document for the group.

Moreover, each the brand new repackaged album and its title observe instantly soared to the highest of iTunes charts throughout the globe. In line with an official launch by JYP Leisure, as of September 15 KST, “IN生” (“IN LIFE”) had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in a minimum of 23 totally different nations, together with america, Australia, and Russia. In the meantime, “Again Door” had already topped iTunes charts in a minimum of 7 totally different areas, together with Peru, Poland, and Singapore.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

In the event you haven’t already seen it, you possibly can take a look at the group’s thrilling new music video for “Again Door” right here!

