Stray presents two physical editions for PS4 and PS5, with various extras and confirmed price

There is less than a week left until the release of Stray on PC and PlayStation consoles, which will go on sale digitally with up to two release patches from BlueTwelve Studio. However, those who wish to enjoy the adventure of the cat in his cyberpunk world in physical format are in luck.

Both editions will arrive laterThe game published by Annapurna Interactive will enjoy two PlayStation exclusive physical editions edited in collaboration with iam8bit and Skybound Games. Both can be reserved, although the most basic won’t arrive until september 20 and the Exclusive Edition won’t start shipping to buyers’ homes until the last quarter of the year.

It must be clarified that standard physical edition It will only be available on PS5 (not on PS4) and includes, in addition to a copy of the original game, a pack with six art postcards of various elements of the game. Although it does not have a version for PS4, we do know the price on Sony’s next-generation console: 39,99 euros.

In relation to the other edition, called Exclusive Edition, it is worth noting that it will be available on PS4 in addition to PS5, but it can only be reserved through the iam8bit website. It features the physical game, a 14-inch by 24-inch poster of the teaser image, six postcards, a patch, and a matte black sleeve with a holographic effect.

This edition is priced at 44,99 eurosalthough if we want to expand it, you can also reserve, for a cost of 40 euros, a vinyl with the official soundtrack of the game composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen.

If we prefer not to wait and opt for the digital version, we must keep in mind that Stray has its release date set for the next July 19, when it will land on PC, PS4 and PS5. In addition, subscribers of the Extra and Premium levels of PlayStation Plus will be able to access the game at no additional cost as part of the new features of the renewed Sony service.

