Stray Youngsters’ Collaboration Track “Going Dumb” With Alesso And CORSAK Tops iTunes Charts Around The World

Stray Youngsters’ latest collaboration launch is receiving love from all around the globe!

On March 19, Stray Youngsters launched the brand new observe “Going Dumb,” which is a collaboration with Alesso and CORSAK, produced in partnership with the sport PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cellular. Alesso is a well-known Swedish EDM artist who has labored with well-known singers resembling Calvin Harris, Liam Payne, and Sebastian Ingrosso, and CORSAK is a Chinese language singer and producer who has a complete of a minimum of 1.5 billion streams on his music.

As of March 23, “Going Dumb” has positioned No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in 31 complete areas together with Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Thailand, and extra. The track has additionally achieved round 1.2 million international streams on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Stray Youngsters most just lately made a comeback with “Again Door” final September. In January, Stray Youngsters introduced their plans for 2021, which included their first fan assembly, a actuality present titled “SKZ CODE,” plans for his or her second full-length album, and extra. At the moment, Stray Youngsters is gearing as much as participate in the Mnet competitors present “Kingdom,” which premieres on April 1. Check out a clip for “Kingdom” right here!

Congratulations to Stray Youngsters!

