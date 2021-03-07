General News

Stray Youngsters’ “God’s Menu” Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 200 Million Views

March 7, 2021
1 Min Read

Stray Youngsters has simply hit the 200 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

On March 8 at roughly 3:18 a.m. KST, Stray Youngsters’ music video for “God’s Menu” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to realize the feat.

Stray Youngsters initially launched “God’s Menu” on June 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that the music took simply over eight months and 18 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to Stray Youngsters!

Watch the epic music video for “God’s Menu” Once more beneath:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.