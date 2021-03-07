Stray Youngsters’ “God’s Menu” Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 200 Million Views

Stray Youngsters has simply hit the 200 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

On March 8 at roughly 3:18 a.m. KST, Stray Youngsters’ music video for “God’s Menu” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to realize the feat.

Stray Youngsters initially launched “God’s Menu” on June 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that the music took simply over eight months and 18 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to Stray Youngsters!

