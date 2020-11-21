General News

Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin And Felix Open Up About Competitive Streak + Desire To Do Better

November 21, 2020
1 Min Read

In a current interview and pictorial for Dazed Korea journal, Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin and Felix talked about their unstoppable work ethic and the behind-the-scenes struggles they face whereas training.

The 2 dancers acquired trustworthy as they spoke about how exhausting they work to placed on the very best performances they presumably can. Explaining his fierce aggressive streak, Hyunjin remarked, “I’m the kind who has quite a lot of drive to do nicely. Once I assume to myself, ‘Proper now, as I cease training, another person out there may be most likely training exhausting,’ my footsteps naturally lead me to the apply room. I feel that in an effort to not fall behind, I’ve to maintain working exhausting.”

In the meantime, Felix expressed remorse that the Stray Youngsters members didn’t have extra time to work on their choreography and their performances.

“We have now to plan our performances collectively, however there are occasions once we don’t even have that a lot time to match up our choreography with each other,” he lamented. “However I nonetheless assume that we handle to rapidly make issues work and have enjoyable with the brief time we’ve acquired.”

