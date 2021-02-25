Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin To Be Absent From “Music Core” This Week + ITZY’s Yeji To Be Special MC

Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin won’t be collaborating within the upcoming episode of MBC’s “Music Core.”

A supply associated to the present acknowledged, “Hyunjin won’t be collaborating within the recording scheduled for February 27. ITZY’s Yeji will be part of as a particular MC.”

Relating to the rationale for the artist’s absence, the supply defined, “The company advisable a substitute with a particular MC.”

This is almost definitely in gentle of the latest allegations of faculty violence that arose surrounding Hyunjin. On February 22, a publish was made by a person claiming to be Hyunjin’s center college classmate and a sufferer of faculty violence perpetrated by the idol. The person requested an apology from Hyunjin.

Relating to the problem, JYP Leisure introduced on February 23, “We’re listening to the opinions of individuals from the varsity that the member attended in addition to the opinions of different acquaintances relating to the problems that have been raised, and we’re additionally contemplating listening on to the opinion of the author, if they permit it.” The company moreover expressed that robust authorized motion could be taken in opposition to the unfold of false data.

