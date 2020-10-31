Stray Youngsters, TXT, ATEEZ, And More Join 2020 The Fact Music Awards Lineup

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) has confirmed extra artists for this yr’s ceremony!

Beforehand, The Fact Music Awards introduced that BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, and (G)I-DLE can be a part of the lineup.

On October 30, the TMA organizing committee confirmed that Stray Youngsters, TXT, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and Weeekly would even be acting at the occasion.

Stray Youngsters debuted in 2018 and have made a reputation for themselves with their self-producing abilities and highly effective performances. In 2020, the group launched their first studio album, “GO生 (GO LIVE),” and the repackaged model, “IN生 (IN LIFE).”

TXT swept a number of rookie awards after their debut in 2019 and have grow to be recognized for his or her distinctive album ideas and storytelling narratives. The group not too long ago launched their third mini album, “minisode1: Blue Hour.”

ATEEZ, who has been garnering followers all around the world with their high-level choreography and efficiency abilities in addition to their very own distinctive worldbuilding, launched their fifth mini album “Zero: Fever Half. 1” in the summertime of 2020.

CRAVITY is a boy group from Starship Leisure who made their debut in 2020 and have achieved spectacular gross sales and chart data for a rookie group. Weeekly is a lady group from Play M Leisure who additionally made their debut in 2020 and have impressed with their recent allure and stable expertise.

The 2020 Fact Music Awards will happen in December 2020 with out an viewers to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

