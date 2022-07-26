Stray’s success also breaks records and removes an achievement from God of War among Steam users

The adventure starring a cat is today the video game with the best rating ratio of the year.

Tomorrow marks a week since the launch of Stray, an action and adventure video game that has dazzled the public with the possibility of taking control of a feline in a decadent futuristic city, so much so that it became the best valued product of the year in Steam beating an entire God of War.

Of about 40,000 reviews written to date, 97.7% of the ratings are positive, a feat that makes it clear that Stray, beyond its interesting initial premise, is generating great fervor among PC gamers beyond any flaws. In addition, it is not easy to add so many reviews in so few days.

For example, and since its launch at the beginning of the year, God of War has accumulated 53,091 reviews, with a 97% approval rating. It remains to be seen whether this ratings success on Steam, and the video game free through PS Plus Extra and Premium, give a boost to adventure sales reception. At the moment, yes, we find Stray at the top of the Steam top-sales during the last week.

It is not the only milestone in the development of BlueTwelve Studio. The production is also being a phenomenon among the cats of each house, leaving us with a string of the most fun and captivating reactions. At 3DJuegos we already had the opportunity to analyze Stray a few days ago, valuing the video game as a game with a unique personality. “Stray has been one of the coolest experiences so far this year. Even if it seems too simple at first, I encourage you to keep going because of the game’s capacity for reinvention and variety.”

Stray is not the first video game that has its protagonist in an animal. Thus, we leave you a small list with up to six titles that also touched our hearts.

