Stream the Hit Musical on Disney+ Now – Variety

Broadway should still be shut down resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, however followers hoping to catch the hit musical Hamilton can stream it on-line now on Disney+.

The streaming service has launched a a particular filmed model of the authentic Broadway manufacturing of Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail. Initially filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the musical has been repurposed for the small display in Dolby Imaginative and prescient and Dolby Atmos, supplying you with the probability to take pleasure in the stage efficiency with cinema-quality pictures and full, immersive sound.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ July third

Stream Hamilton on Disney+ right here

Disney+ is premiering the Tony-winning musical solely on its platform for limitless, ad-free viewing. You’ll be able to join Disney+ for simply $6.99 a month right here. A subscription will get you prompt entry to Hamilton, plus the complete slate of Disney and Marvel films, and authentic exhibits like The Mandalorian.

Associated Tales

Disney+ used to supply a 7-day free trial to its service, however that was lately discontinued. Our suggestion: seize this bundle deal that features Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for simply $12.99 a month, which will get you all three providers at a financial savings of 25% off. When you’re in, you may watch Hamilton and 1000’s of hours of different programming with full pause/play features, limitless repeat viewings and no restrictions. Use that streaming hack to check out the providers; you may cancel anytime.

One other hack: you may get Disney+ at no cost via Verizon once you join one in all their Limitless telephone plans or once you change to Fios or 5G Residence Web. The deal will get you one full yr of free Disney+ entry and it’s open to each new and current Verizon customers (see particulars right here).

Hamilton is now out there on Disney+. Disney has giving it a PG-13 ranking for “language and a few suggestive materials.” Use a streaming machine to observe the musical on your TV, or obtain the Disney+ app to stream out of your laptop computer, pill or telephone.

Impressed by the ebook Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2015, with music and lyrics by Miranda. It went on to take house 11 Tony Awards, and gained a Grammy for its standard soundtrack, which helped to ascertain forged members like Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo as full-fledged music stars.

Stream Hamilton on Disney+ now. Disney+ can also be at the moment providing a few of Miranda’s hottest movies, like Mary Poppins and Moana for streaming as effectively. Get extra particulars right here.

This text was syndicated with permission from Rolling Stone.