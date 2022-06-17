Streamers on Twitch will earn more, but to do so they will have to put more advertising

A few months ago Twitch introduced the Ads Manager tool (which brought more ads to the platform) and the Ads Incentive Program (AIP). This sought to find new ways to raise more money so that content creators or streamers on Twitch could generate ad revenue. And now these programs that were applied to a few streamers are open to more people.

The Amazon-owned platform with its Advertising Incentive Program (AIP) works like this: Every month one creator receives an offer. If they broadcast a specific number of hours in that month with a previously marked ad densitythey will receive a predetermined payment.

That yes, it is the ad manager who takes care of advertising that is broadcast and at the end of the month the streamer receives his money.

How income is generated





They explain from Twitch that traditionally, creators’ earnings for ads were calculated through a fixed CPM (cost per thousand impressions). Is that each streamer received a flat rate for every 1,000 views of ads on your channel.

To increase ad payouts, Twitch says it’s moving away from this fixed CPM structure to a percentage-based revenue sharing model. This new model pays creators 55% of revenue for each ad that runs. “This change represents a 50-150% increase in ad payout rate for the vast majority of creators on Twitch“, According to what they comment from this portal owned by Amazon.

News for members





Starting in August, affiliates will also be able to receive more income for their task. As long as they meet the requirements imposed by Twitch. Beginning in August, publishers can set Ads Manager to three minutes (or more) per hour (meaning they agree to have a minimum of three minute ads in every broadcast hour they offer). If you choose this will be eligible for 55% ad revenue on your payments.

Affiliates who opt for the three minutes/hour will not have to use the advertising spots and will be able to access an increase in advertising payments. What the company has not left is how the selection process will be carried out for those affiliates who decide to be part of this alternative.