Streaming Musicals Website Hosts Virtual Opening Night With ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Musical (EXCLUSIVE)

Whereas Broadway is at present experiencing its longest shut all the way down to date because of the coronavirus outbreak, theater followers can nonetheless get pleasure from new productions via the “Streaming Musicals” on-line platform proper from their properties.

On April 10, the two-year previous web site will throw a “digital opening evening” with the debut of Tony award nominee Paul Gordon’s musical adaptation of “Pleasure and Prejudice.” Beth Leavel (“The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Promenade”) and SiriusXM’s Julie James will host the occasion which can embody interviews the crew members throughout intermission.

“Pleasure and Prejudice” relies on the novel by Jane Austen, following a 19th century English household The Bennets as 5 daughters anxiously await for his or her suitors. One among them, Elizabeth Bennet, performed by Mary Mattison (“Gypsy,” “August: Osage County”), falls for Mr. Darcy, performed by Justin Mortelliti (“Escape to Margaritaville”), whereas he yearns for one more lady under his class.

The brand new musical was filmed at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, the place “Pleasure and Prejudice” carried out its world premiere from Dec Four to Jan 4. Tom Polum (“Cyrano – The Musical”) and Stacia Fernandez (“Einstein’s Desires,” “Mamma Mia!”) produced the filming of the musical. The forged additionally options Monique Hafen Adams, Samantha James Ayoob, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Taylor Crousore and Heather Orth. The artists who carry out in “Pleasure and Prejudice” will garner income from the streaming via a novel profit-sharing mannequin.

The “Streaming Musicals” web site additionally consists of Paul Gordon’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” in addition to his thriller musical “No One Known as Forward.” The free digital opening evening of “Pleasure and Prejudice” could be streamed right here.

(Pictured: “Pleasure and Prejudice”)