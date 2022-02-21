Street Fighter 6 announced: first teaser trailer and images of the new fighting game from Capcom

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of this legendary fight series.

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of the Street Fighter saga presenting a new video game, especially on the occasion of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of this legendary fighting series. And so it has been! Capcom He has just presented the long-awaited Street Fighter 6, of which we already have a first teaser trailer and images.

The Japanese company has not gone into detail about the novelties of this new chapter, to the point that the details have not even been revealed. platforms in which the new Street Fighter will be released. The official description of the video mentions the following: “A new Street Fighter arrives. It’s official. Street Fighter 6 is in development! Stay tuned for more news in summer 2022“.

As you can see, Capcom does not talk about the squad of fighters or new mechanics, placing us in the summer months. This invites us to think that the new Street Fighter will be the protagonist of one of the already traditional summer events such as E3 or the most recent Summer Game Fest, which just a few months ago already confirmed that it would return in the summer with more video game news. In none of these cases, yes, we have specific dates.

Returning to the action of Street Fighter 6, this first teaser lets us see Ryuthis time with a beard and a more serious expression, Luke, one of the new additions to Street Fighter V, although it looks very different from how it appeared just a few months ago in the previous game in the saga. Precisely, at that time, Capcom already anticipated that Luke would be present in the future of Street Fighter.

Who develops Street Fighter 6?

As we told you, hardly any details are known about this new fighting game from Capcom, but as soon as it was announced, a creative veteran has already confirmed that he is involved in its development. It’s about the cool Yusuke Hashimotodirector of Bayonetta 2 and in the past, designer of games like Resident Evil, Street Fighter Alpha 3 or Devil May Cry at Capcom.

After announcing his departure from Platinum Games after more than ten years at the studio, Hashimoto has confirmed that he is working on Street Fighter 6 as “one of the game designers. Please stay tuned for news!” on their social networks. It is unknown what other creatives collaborate with the former director of Star Fox Zero, but there is certainly a lot of interest in it considering that it will be the first Street Fighter in a long time that does not have as a producer the iconic Yoshinori Ono, a legend of Capcom.

