Street Fighter 6 announces two new characters with gameplay trailer and fighter details

Capcom has taken advantage of its presence at EVO 2022 to leave us with the presentation of Kimberly and Juri.

Street Fighter 6 is not even released this year, but we are already learning multiple details about it over the months. As for his characters, Capcom He has already let us see Ryu, Luke or Chun-Li in the first gameplay trailer, as well as the presentation of other new fighters such as Jamie or the announcement of Guile’s return, but at EVO 2022 he wanted to present a couple more.

In the trailer that you have at the top of the news you can see two more additions to the cast of the new numbered installment of the fighting saga: Kimbery and Juri are the two new fighters of Street Fighter 6, and we can see how both fight, as well as their main movements and animations.

Kimberly

About Kimberly, we are told that she is another street character who graduated from college early and now she wants to be a full-fledged ninja. Meanwhile, she continues to be enamored with ’80s pop culture, which is why she carries around a cassette tape player as part of her colorful outfit.

Kimberly uses her items in special attacksIn an entry on the official PlayStation blog, Takayuki Nakayama tells us that Kimberly uses both the player and the spray can she carries to carry out special attacks, but in summary we could say that it is expert in running and executing aerial attackscounting on technique to open the opponents guard.

In addition, it has a curious attack in which it can launch a small explosive at the feet of its opponents:

Juri

As for Juri, we know her from her first appearance in Super Street Fighter IV and she hasn’t changed that much: she is still a sadist who enjoys the suffering of others. Her attire preserves the image of her that we already knew of her, but has been adapted to the aesthetics of Street Fighter 6 with a change in hairstyle that Nakayama says gives her an extra personality.

We know Juri from Super Street Fighter IVHe enters the scene on a motorcycle and with a helmet with a design similar to his smartphone, but the important thing is that he has moves that give more creativity to your fighting stylesuch as flying kicks and movements that may be familiar to us but that have the necessary changes to demonstrate essence and evolution.

Although it does not yet have a specific date marked on the calendar, we do know that Street Fighter 6 has its launch window set on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for sometime in 2023. In 3DJuegos, Toni Piedrabuena prepared a special preview where he tells you the six keys that the new Capcom title has to convince fans of the genre.

More about: Street Fighter 6, Characters, Kimberly, Juri and EVO 2022.