Street Fighter 6 confirms its position in the saga’s timeline with a very changed Ryu

The director of the game, Takayuki Nakayama, teases a few details about the design of the most famous fighter.

The latest trailer for Street Fighter VI has renewed the hopes of all fans of fighting titles. Its premise not only brings back the battles of the classic template, but also introduces a new game mode that draws from the current trend of open worlds with a focus more focused on its own gender. After seeing all this, the community has not been slow to get excited and raise new questions about the features of this installment.

Even though Street Fighter 6 takes place after the Street Fighter 3 saga, Ryu still feels like he’s ‘not there’Takayuki NakayamaWhere in the timeline is Street Fighter VI set? From Capcom they have wanted to solve this mystery and, according to the last tweet published in the official account of the franchise, this installment will continue an unprecedented path. In addition to this, the developer has also pointed out a significant addition in the design of Ryuwho returns with slight changes in his personality.

“Even though Street Fighter 6 occurs after the saga of Street Fighter 3, Ryu still feels like he’s ‘not there’, although he seems to have gained some dignity. The way he wears the kasaya (Buddhist robe) is reminiscent of the teacher of him, Goken“explains the game director, Takayuki Nakayama. At the moment, it is not specified how much time has elapsed between the events of Street Fighter 3 and those that will be presented with the sixth installment.

Although Street Fighter VI is scheduled for release sometime in 2023Capcom does not hesitate to raise the expectations of the players with information that includes both data from the gameplay as details of plot. For this reason, colleague Toni Piedrabuena has been aware of everything published and has prepared a compilation with the 6 Street Fighter keys that give us reason to believe in the king of 2D fighting.

