Street Fighter 6 has special animations when we do a ‘Perfect’: this is Luke’s

The Capcom game has details as curious as this one that was discovered during the Japan Expo 2022.

Although we have to wait until next year to be able to have Street Fighter 6 on our PC or console, a playable test of the title of Capcom is traveling to fairs and events around the world. He may soon prove himself at San Diego Comic-Con, but he’s already made his mark in Japan before.

Thanks to video that Matthew Edwards, a member of Capcom Europe, has recorded during the Japan Expo 2022, you will be able to verify that the title show special animations if we get a ‘Perfect’, that is, manage to defeat the opponent without touching us even once in the entire combat. We leave it to you below:

In the shared snippet we see a funny dance performed by Luke, one of the star characters of this sixth numbered installment. “I saw one of the attendees get a perfect win on Luke and asked if I could do it again to capture him. Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation.“, dice Edwards.

Street Fighter 6 is released next yearNow fans of the fighting saga are wondering what other types of animations the characters will have when they do the same, although it’s always nice to wait for the game to surprise us. It will sometime in 2023which is when it is published, without any specific day indicated on the calendar.

From Street Fighter 6 (planned for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S) we already know a lot of information, although what has caught our attention so far is the World Tour mode, a new open experience that will allow us to move freely through a city with our fighter.

