Street Fighter 6 introduces us to the World Tour mode with a gameplay full of punches and action

After holding their TGS 2022 conference, Capcom has delved into their fighting game with an exclusive stream.

It’s no surprise to hear that fighting game fans are excited for Street Fighter 6. Capcom’s new installment has already won us over with the introduction of well-known characters like Ryu o Chun-Li, but also wants to establish itself as a groundbreaking game by adding World Tour or Battle Hub as game modes. And now, after holding its Tokyo Game Show 2022 conference, Capcom has delved even deeper into its experience with a initial kinematics and a campaign gameplay.

Luke will walk us through the World Tour Mode tutorialWhile Capcom’s presentation began with several demonstrations of the skills of Ken, Blanka, Dhalsin and E. Honda, the developers were quick to move on to the introduction of the World Tour, which begins with a cinematic (located at the beginning of this news) and a tutorial with Luke. As expected, this first approach gives us the opportunity to learn basic movements and meet fighters like Boschwho is dropped on the scene with a hostile attitude.

Confirmed the 18 launch characters in Street Fighter 6

Beyond the first contact with the World Tour mode, it is worth noting that the opening cinematic introduces the 18 fighters that will arrive at launch in Street Fighter 6. There are not a few players who are missing some familiar faces, so we can assume that the title will expand its cast with DLCs. At the moment, these are the fighters that make up the initial template:

Ryu



Ken



Zangief



Dhalsim



E. Honda



white



Guile



Chun-Li



Cammy



Juri



Luke



Dee Jay



Kimberly



Jamie



Manon



Marisa



Lily



JP

Street Fighter 6 will be available for PC, PS4, PS5 y Xbox Series at some point of 2023. There is still a lot of information to be known, but at 3DJuegos we are already excited about the future release of the new fighting installment. After all, we have come up with 6 keys to Street Fighter 6 that give us good reasons to believe in the king of fighting 2D.

