Street Fighter 6 will arrive with some of the most requested features by players

The new installment of the veteran fighting game franchise confirmed Guile at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Street Fighter 6 is in the thick of conferences this June, with a spectacular reveal trailer unveiled at the latest State of Play, and Guile making an appearance in a gameplay video for Summer Game Fest 2022. The sixth numbered installment of the saga It will be released on PC, Xbox and PlayStation in 2023, and if you were wondering if you could break the face of that friend who does not have your same console, everything points to yes.

There have been several journalists who were able to speak with Capcom in the Summer Game Fest who have confirmed the existence of crossplay in the fighting video game, as Gematsu has shared. But if you are a high-level player and your passion is competitive, the good news does not end here.

Crossplay and rollback net code for online multiplayerJournalist Tamoor Hussain has also confirmed the use of ‘rollback net code’a technology used to predict our moves in the game and thus compensate for any data loss in games where connection is a problem. This technology uses a pre-set delay to roll back in case of discrepancies between actual actions and predictions.

Its implementation results in stronger online competition and allow us to have more stable Internet games. If you have a good connection and you dedicate yourself to pounding buttons without worrying too much about measuring until the last frame, you may not be so exquisite with lag problems, when they are not exaggerated, but in competitive online, every frame counts. Capcom’s fighting is leaving us many curiosities these days, some as funny as Luke’s mocking animation to Ryu.

