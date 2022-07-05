Street Fighter 6’s controversial new controls aren’t Easy Mode, or so its director explains

The new installment of the Capcom fighting saga brings simplified controls that make the game more accessible.

Fans of the fighting genre are really looking forward to Street Fighter 6, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered. Capcom has revealed many things about the game after its first gameplay trailer, and some of them have not left the community that takes the saga more seriously happy.

We refer to the new modern control, an optional control mode that aims to let everyone enjoy fluid combat without having to remember long strings of commands. this makes the game more accessible for beginners, but from the company they defend that it does not alter the balance.

In an interview with Game Informer, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama explains that they are very focused on getting the balance of the game right and ensures that the new control is not an Easy Mode regarding the type of classic control that the entire franchise has followed throughout its history.

It’s just a different wayTakayuki Nakayama“Competitive balance is essential and we are doing the best we can. The answer to that is modern control, which is not Easy Mode. If someone wants to play with modern control in a competitive setting like a tournament, you should be able to do itNakayama explains. “It’s just a different path for players who want to take it.”

This type of control allows players to perform special attacks with simple button combinations. For example, Ryu’s Hadouken can be done using only one buttonso these explanations have not entirely convinced players who prefer to go through the classic procedures.

Modern control allows autocombosHowever, if we opt for modern control, it is likely that we will not be able to perform some powers with certain characters, which would tip the balance a bit, because there are other things that really sound too easy to do, like the fact that with the triggers we are allowed to make autocombos that vary depending on the front button that we press.

Although the game does not yet have a specific day marked on the calendar, we do know that Street Fighter 6 has its release window set on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for sometime in 2023. We already know a lot about its modes, such as World Tour, which will offer a new open world experience, or the more classic modes aimed at lifelong players.

