Street Fighter celebrates its 35th anniversary with a commemorative website with data and dozens of illustrations

Capcom takes a look at the fighting saga with comments from creators and some striking curiosities.

This year, the Street Fighter saga celebrates its 35th anniversaryconfirming itself as one of the proper names in the history of the industry and a fighting proposal that is still very much in force today. Capcom I had already anticipated news for this celebration, but starting this week we can take a look at more curiosities.

It is available only in English and JapaneseOn the occasion of this milestone, of which very few can boast, the company has presented a commemorative website which you can access yourself and take a look at all the shared content, which ranges from comments from the creators, through different data from the series to dozens of illustrations of all kinds.

In addition to statements by personalities such as Hideaki Itsuno or proper names of the franchise such as Takayuki Nakayamaas well as comments from voice actors or information professionals, on the web you can review the history of street fighter following a chronology with the different releases of the saga, from 1987 to the present. Of course, we warn you that the website is only available in English and Japanese.

The next big release in the fighting franchise is none other than Street Fighter 6, a new numbered installment that, although we know it will be released sometime in 2023, still does not have a specific release date on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. We are learning more details about it over the months, such as additions to its cast of fighters, although from Capcom we will offer more news of the title during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 that takes place this September.

More about: Street Fighter, Anniversary, Capcom and Fight.