Street Fighter in the face of its future: Capcom begins to focus on the next project in the franchise

Street Fighter V was the last excuse for lovers of fighting to take the controls and perfect your movements, a success that Capcom has not missed with updates, new characters and even charity events. However, and after being launched back in 2016, the developer is beginning to look towards the future of the franchise and has already dropped statements pointing to upcoming projects.

Luke is an important character who will appear in the next Street Fighter projectShuhei MatsumotoThe title recently featured the contents of its fall update, where the incorporation of Luke to the squad of fighters stands out. However, this addition will complete the batch of playable characters, so the development team has not hesitated to pave the way to give us news later: “Although this is the end of the Street Fighter V digital events, This is more of a ‘see you soon’ than a ‘goodbye’. We look forward to giving you more information next year! “

After all, during the last program it had already been pointed out the importance of luke in the future of the franchise, as producer Shuhei Matsumoto commented: “Luke is an important character who will appear in the next Street Fighter project, so we hope you will give him a try when it opens in Street Fighter V!” Obviously, they have not given any confirmation regarding a supposed Street Fighter 6, but Capcom opens the window to new initiatives for the saga.

Therefore, we have to wait to know the plans of the developer, because it has in its hands one of the most important sagas in the video game world. Of course, there is some uncertainty about the future of Street Fighter after the departure of Yoshinori Ono, who worked at Capcom for 30 years. Despite this, it is clear that the latest installment has given much of itself, then, as we tell you in our analysis of Street Fighter V, it stands out especially in its online section.

