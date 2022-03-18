Street Fighter V presents its definitive update, with changes in its combats and visual extras

Capcom continues to update the fifth installment of its fighting saga despite having announced Street Fighter 6.

Despite the announcement of a new numbered installment, Street Fighter V continues to receive content updates from its responsible team at Capcom. The fighting game will be one of the proper names of the next EVO 2022, but first it incorporates what they themselves have called ultimate update.

This patch will implement several changes at the gameplay level and incorporates certain aesthetic additions. The most important thing is the general balance of movements for all the fighters that, although we don’t know the specific details, it should help balance the matchups even better.

They are added by two filters and various outfit colorsIn addition, two new visual options are added: a Cel Shading filter that adds a border to each fighter achieving a cartoon-like effect and a Pixel filter that seeks to replicate the effect of arcade screens. they can only activate in offline mode, but we will be able to use in all modalities a new selection of colors of a new outfit that the fighters will receive. Likewise, new musical remixes are added.

The content has been presented with a video that you can see on these same lines, but when will this definitive update be available? We can download it on PC and consoles from tuesday march 29so there are only a few days left to be able to verify for ourselves the importance of these changes.

As we mentioned at the beginning, this year has touched the announcement of Street Fighter 6, of which we will know more during the next summer, when we will surely see gameplay and know a specific launch window. For now, the only thing we have is a short teaser trailer with Ryu and Luke as the absolute protagonists.

